WIRELESS CHARGING IS HERE

Pi has made a major step forward in solving the greatest issue facing consumer electronics.
— Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home
POWER UP WITH PI

Go ahead and cut the cord. Pi delivers wireless power to multiple devices safely and effortlessly. On the outside we keep it simple. But under the hood, Pi pushes the limits of magnetic power transfer technology.

DEVELOPED AT MIT

Pi is the first company to deliver a truly wireless charger for consumers. Its secret power? Our proprietary platform: the world’s first magnetic field-shaping algorithm.

 
 
IN MATH WE TRUST

It took a world-class mathematician and his team to solve an “impossible” problem—how to shape magnetic fields in real time.

INTEGRATE PI TECHNOLOGY

Learn how Pi can make your company’s next-gen devices truly wireless.